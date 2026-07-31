Kim Se-in Reveals Why She Left the Entertainment Industry: "I Was Exposed to a Life of Hardship and Was Taken to Entertainment Bars by My Agency"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Se-in has revealed the shocking reason she left the entertainment industry.

Kim Se-in appeared on MBN's "Special Report World," which aired on the 30th.

Kim Se-in made her debut as the lead in an independent film and later received offers from the film and television industries. However, she suddenly stepped away from entertainment. The once-promising actress was supporting herself by working part-time as a food delivery driver after leaving the industry.

Kim Se-in, who said she grew up in comfort under a businessman father, recalled, "After the IMF Crisis hit, my parents and I lived in a warehouse-like place with no bathroom. By the time I was about to enter high school, things had become seriously bad."

Kim Se-in entered acting at the age of 20 to help support her family. But her financial situation did not improve, and she eventually took on even revealing roles to make money. She said, "At the time, several tens of millions of won was money we desperately needed, and my family was in such a difficult situation that I felt I had to shoulder the burden myself." She added, "My father was really upset. He kept saying, 'I can't believe I'm spending the money my daughter earned like this,' and he blamed himself so much for his business failing. I felt terribly sorry," as she broke into tears.

Her mother has been in a coma for 15 years. At the time, Kim Se-in was also going through a difficult period as an actress. She said, "I had had enough of the entertainment industry. Even my agency's CEO kept taking me to entertainment bars and harassing me." She continued, "Then my mother collapsed. Every day felt like hell. I hated life so much." Kim Se-in later left for Malaysia and prepared to settle there while working as a tour guide, but she had to return to Korea because of COVID-19.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.