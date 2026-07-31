Yeon Jung-hoon vents his frustration at Han Ga-in: "She cut my golf rounds whenever she wanted" ('Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] On 'Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,' married man Yeon Jung-hoon and self-proclaimed bachelor Jun Hyun-moo will trade sharp, back-and-forth marriage talk with neither willing to back down.

In episode 5 of MBN and Channel S's 'Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,' airing at 9:10 p.m. on the 31st, Jun Hyun-moo, Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin), and Yeon Jung-hoon will enjoy a full table of seasonal wild croaker dishes at a longtime Incheon restaurant, sharing marriage stories that move between laughter and empathy.

On the way to the restaurant, Jun Hyun-moo bluntly asks Yeon Jung-hoon, "Why did you get married so early?" In fact, Yeon Jung-hoon married Han Ga-in, who was 24 at the time, when he was 28. Yeon Jung-hoon then opens up about how he truly felt back then, and Jun Hyun-moo's unexpected reaction leaves everyone in stitches. Soon after, the three head to a croaker restaurant that has been in business since 1961 and dig into a proper nourishing spread of croaker sashimi, croaker jeon, and spicy croaker stew. Yeon Jung-hoon, tasting croaker swim bladder sashimi for the first time, even slips up and asks, "Is this bulhoe?" before adding another odd description, saying, "It feels like it would float in water," which sends the set into chaos.

As the three continue their meal, the conversation shifts back to marriage. When Kwaktube opens with, "You're only one year apart, so don't you get curious when you look at Hyun-moo hyung?" Yeon Jung-hoon smiles and says, "He enjoys life." Jun Hyun-moo immediately fires back, "Then are you saying you can't enjoy yours? Are you jealous of me?" drawing laughter. When asked whether he ever fights with his wife, Yeon Jung-hoon offers what may be his most memorable marriage philosophy yet: "You can win against other people. But this is someone I brought into my life because I said I would take responsibility for her..."

Jun Hyun-moo does not stop there and asks again, "Then what fun is there in life?" Yeon Jung-hoon replies, "I play golf. But she cut the number of rounds on her own. It used to be six times a year, but this year it suddenly became four," venting his frustration. Jun Hyun-moo then says, "Your inner voice finally came out today," clearly delighted and sending the set into another round of laughter.

The cheerful chemistry created by Yeon Jung-hoon's candid view of marriage, Jun Hyun-moo's relentless questions, and the three men's deep dive into Incheon's seasonal croaker feast can be seen in episode 5 of MBN and Channel S's 'Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,' airing at 9:10 p.m. on the 31st.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.