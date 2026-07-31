"I Switched to Acting, So Why Am I Singing?"... Former BB Girls Member Nam Yoo-jung Faces Buzz Ahead of WATERBOMB Stage

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Nam Yoo-jung, a singer and actress formerly of the group BB Girls, previously Brave Girls, is set to appear on the large-scale music festival WATERBOMB for the first time since turning to acting. Among fans, excitement and concern are mixed.

Nam Yoo-jung has confirmed her appearance at 'WATERBOMB SOKCHO 2026,' which will be held on August 22 at Hanwha Resort Seorak Sorano in Sokcho, Gangwon Province. Her agency, R&D Company, said she plans to show a new 'summer muse' charm beyond her existing bright and healthy image.

However, soon after the news broke, online communities and social media were filled with debate over Nam Yoo-jung's stage concept and song choices.

The biggest question is what songs she will sing. Nam Yoo-jung is currently active as an actress and does not have a signature solo hit, so attention is focused on what kind of performance she will present at WATERBOMB.

Some fans voiced concern, saying, "She switched to acting, so what song is she going to sing?" "Can she really sing 'Rollin'' when BB Girls is still active?" and "It feels awkward for a former member to perform the group's signature song."

Some also pointed out that when she left the group, the other members said they had "some hurt feelings," and added that "if she sings BB Girls songs, the members may feel conflicted too."

On the other hand, many people saw the reaction as excessive.

Fans responded with support, saying, "It's too early to criticize before seeing the stage," "WATERBOMB is a festival where atmosphere and performance matter, so she just needs to show her own charm," "They're simply going their separate ways," "If there are no copyright issues, there is nothing strange about singing older songs," and "Other singers from former groups also perform their old team songs."

Born in 1991, Nam Yoo-jung debuted in 2011 as a member of Brave Girls. She rose to major fame in 2021 when 'Rollin'' made a dramatic comeback, and she enjoyed her peak popularity while earning the nickname 'Kkobukjwa' because her smiling face was said to resemble a Pokémon character.

In 2023, she relaunched under the name BB Girls with Minyoung, Eunji, and Yuna, but left the team in 2024 to pursue acting. BB Girls is now active as a trio with Minyoung, Eunji, and Yuna, and recently released the new single 'BODY WAVE' as they continue their summer promotions.

Earlier, Minyoung addressed rumors of discord that surfaced after Nam Yoo-jung's departure, saying, "There is absolutely no conflict," while adding, "There were some hurt feelings, but we decided to respect each other's choices."

After switching to acting, Nam Yoo-jung made her acting debut in the TVING short original series 'A Man with Nothing,' and has also expanded her career by working as an MC on programs such as KBS2's variety show 'The Logic.'

As this will be her first major music festival stage since becoming an actress, attention is now on what songs and performances Nam Yoo-jung will use to captivate the audience.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.