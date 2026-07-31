Lee Young-pyo’s 20 million won Los Angeles tickets lost to the World Cup disaster: "I felt bad, so I gave them away for free" ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On KBS2's "Boss in the Mirror," the reason Lee Young-pyo slammed his desk three times during a FIFA World Cup broadcast will be revealed.

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" (directed by Choi Seung-hee, hereinafter "Boss in the Mirror") is a program in which bosses in Korea voluntarily practice empathy and self-reflection to create a more enjoyable workplace. The previous episode recorded a peak viewership rating of 5.6 percent, extending its run as the No. 1 entertainment show in its time slot for 216 consecutive weeks, according to Nielsen Korea.

In the episode of "Boss in the Mirror" airing on Sunday, August 2, Lee Young-pyo, who has become Jun Hyun-moo's best friend in the "77 Friends," will appear as a special MC and reveal the full story behind the "three desk slams" incident during the World Cup broadcast.

Lee Young-pyo previously drew major attention when it was revealed that he had bought a large number of expensive tickets for a World Cup match in Los Angeles. But after the national team was eliminated in the group stage and the trip to Los Angeles fell through, interest grew over what he did with tickets worth about 20 million won. At last, the hidden backstory will be revealed. With a bitter expression, Lee Young-pyo surprises everyone by admitting, "I gave all 20 tickets away for free to people around me."

Once it was revealed that Lee Young-pyo, who usually dresses simply in sportswear, had generously donated such a large sum, everyone was impressed by the unexpected side of him. At that moment, Jun Hyun-moo, as if he had suddenly realized something, shouts, "So that’s why you slammed the desk three times during the broadcast because of the ticket price!" and fires off a blunt remark that sends the studio into laughter.

As Lee Young-pyo only laughs at Jun Hyun-moo's one-sided guess, everyone else becomes eager to tease him. Lee Young-pyo then speaks candidly, saying, "I was upset that our country couldn't advance to the round of 32, so I gave them away for free to people nearby who needed them." Jun Hyun-moo also tries to change his stance, saying, "My heart suddenly hurts again," which once again turns the studio into a sea of laughter.

Lee Young-pyo's unexpected and generous donation, along with his sharp back-and-forth with Jun Hyun-moo of the "77 Friends," can be seen on the main broadcast of "Boss in the Mirror."

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.