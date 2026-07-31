Dawn to Make Comeback on August 7 with "Too Much" After Three Years... Who Is the Mysterious Person in the Photos?

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Singer Dawn is returning after a three-year hiatus.

Dawn will release his new single "Too Much" at 1 p.m. on August 7. "Too Much" is his first new release in about three years, following his second EP, "Narcissus," which came out in September 2023.

The title track, "Too Much," is an alternative R&B song that showcases Dawn's more refined musical style. On the 30th, he unveiled two photos announcing the single's release. The images show Dawn with another person, sparking curiosity about their relationship and the intent behind the photos.

Since releasing his first single, "Money," in 2019, Dawn has proven himself as a solo artist and singer-songwriter with EPs such as "Dundididun" and "Narcissus," as well as singles including "Stupid Cool" and "To You Who Shine." Even during his hiatus, he has steadily expanded his artistic range as a music video director, creator, and photographer.

More recently, on MBC's "I Live Alone," he drew attention by showing a down-to-earth charm different from his glamorous onstage image, along with a philosophical side that values and promotes Korea's intangible cultural heritage.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.