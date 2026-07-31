Lee Dong-gun wasn't the problem after all... Amid controversy over Jin Tae-hyun's departure, 'Divorce Deliberation Camp' makes its first appearance: "Is he qualified?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Actor Lee Dong-gun was not the problem.

On the broadcast of JTBC's "Divorce Cooling Camp" (hereinafter "I-Sook Camp") on the 30th, Lee Dong-gun joined as a new family investigator, succeeding Jin Tae-hyun. Lee Dong-gun said, "At first, I watched it for fun, but I secretly grew fond of the participants. It is not easy to try to protect one's family and marriage while exposing one's vulnerabilities on broadcast. It was such a difficult decision that I felt a sense of respect.

" He continued, "Since I couldn't do that myself, I worried a lot about whether I was qualified to offer advice or evaluation. I couldn't do it. Because I, too, have gone through the same pain and difficult times, I mustered the courage with the hope that there might be aspects I can understand and empathize with. " Lee Dong-gun became embroiled in controversy in April when news broke that he would be joining "I-Sook Camp" as Jin Tae-hyun's successor.

Jin Tae-hyun revealed on his social media that he "heard the explanation and decision regarding his departure from the production team through his manager. " Jin Tae-hyun received great acclaim from viewers for sincerely empathizing with the pain of the participating couples and sometimes offering sharp advice. Furthermore, his image as a loving husband who never hid his affection for his wife, actress Park Si-eun, solidified his status as an "extremely likable" character. However, criticism followed that it was impolite to notify a cast member, who had led the program for a long time, of his departure through his manager without prior consultation.

Additionally, many argued that the production team's decision to remove Jin Tae-hyun alone while retaining existing MCs like Seo Jang-hoon and Park Ha-sun was not merely a matter of reorganization. Although Jin Tae-hyun stepped forward to defend the production team, stating, "Personally, I have absolutely no grievances or sadness. Please do not blame the production team," the team faced even greater criticism for announcing his departure via subtitles without a single word of farewell. Amidst this, it is true that heated debate ensued with the addition of Lee Dong-gun.

Lee Dong-gun married actress Jo Yoon-hee in 2017 and had one daughter, but they divorced in 2020. Consequently, opinions were sharply divided between those who argued that "since they share the same pain, they can offer more realistic empathy and advice" and those who questioned whether the show was "a divorce-promoting camp" or "qualified to offer advice. " However, after the broadcast, the netizens' reactions completely reversed.

The husband, who appeared as the first storyteller of Season 23, had earned nearly 100 million won by collecting cards featuring cartoon characters popular in the 2000s, but he had a problem of being addicted to collecting them. Even before marriage, the husband had a history of being addicted to cars, changing his vehicle seven times in just one year. The wife lashed out at her husband with verbal abuse and anger, even resorting to physical violence.

She even gaslighted him by blaming him for the assault. It reached the point where Seo Jang-hoon, unable to bear it any longer, remarked, "I think it's right for them to break up and live alone. " In response, netizens clicked their tongues, saying, "Lee Dong-gun wasn't even visible," "Lee Dong-gun isn't the problem," and "They are a very serious couple.

7% (Nielsen Korea, based on nationwide paid broadcasting households). 3%). Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.