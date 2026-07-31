Byul: "My father was in a vegetative state for more than 10 years after a medical accident... I didn't enjoy my broadcasting career"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Singer Byul confessed that she had cared for her father for a long time.

On the 30th, on the YouTube channel 'Producer Yoon Il-sang,' the couple Haha and Byul met with Yoon Il-sang and his wife.

Byul recalled how she met Haha, saying, "When singers are active at the same time, they keep seeing each other for a month or two. We were regulars together on a radio show. Our agency president wanted me to become a radio DJ. At the time, I was already doing 12 regular radio shows, so there was nothing especially close or special between me and oppa. One day, after drinking, he called me as a joke and said, 'Our Byul is so young and kind, so she should date a lot, have fun, and later come to you for marriage.' I thought, 'What kind of drunken nonsense is that?'"

Haha revealed Byul's family story, saying, "Goeun was the most devoted daughter among singers on our side after Hyunsook. Her father had been bedridden for 10 years after a medical accident. Even while we were filming, she would leave right away if she had to. Variety shows were very strong back then, but I couldn't throw harsh ad-libs at Goeun. If I did that on a variety show, she would disappear."

Byul said, "There was a medical accident, and he was lying there unable to move. That was around the time I debuted, won Rookie of the Year, and started doing variety shows. It was hard because my father became like that when I needed to work the most. I was around 20, turning 21. I came to Seoul with only one dream of becoming a singer, trained as a trainee, and achieved that dream, but singing on stage was no longer enjoyable. I was too young to have the strength to separate my feelings from what was happening to my father. So I only went between home, the TV station, and church."

Byul added, "Because my life was like that, my husband must have vaguely thought about it. He was drinking and enjoying life, but I think he had in mind that if he ever got married, it should be to a woman like that."

Haha then said, "At the time, Goeun's manager really hated me. She was such a diligent performer, while I was much more laid-back. Our vice president was close with JYP's vice president. Whenever the three of us drank a lot, I would always say, 'Byul will probably marry me, so please protect her until she marries me.'" He added, "I vaguely thought, 'If I have to get married, shouldn't it be to a friend like her? Seeing how she protected her father and stayed devoted to her family, I felt she would never betray me even if I hit rock bottom.' That became my ideal type deep in my heart, and that was why I decided to marry Byul."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.