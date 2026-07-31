Kim Ji-min, Worried After Pregnancy Announcement: "I Can't Sleep Well Because of ♥Kim Jun-ho" ('Touch Me')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] As Kim Ji-min of 'Touch Me' shares the news of her pregnancy, she opens up about her concerns over getting enough sleep.

In Channel A's 'Beauty Clinic Touch Me,' which airs today at 8 p.m., actress Gwak Jin-young, the original teen star who won wide popularity for her role as Jongmali, will take on the second solution. Interest is rising further as it was revealed that Gwak's mother, who has watched her daughter's damaged skin with concern, personally submitted the story.

The first episode of 'Beauty Clinic Touch Me,' which aired on the 24th, has been drawing a strong response from viewers. Hosted by Ahn Hyun-mo and Kim Ji-min, the show features four touch masters who identify the causes of worsening skin health in the main subject's daily life and habits, then offer customized solutions.

In episode 2, actress Gwak Jin-young, once known as the nation's little sister and loved for her explosive popularity, appears as the second featured guest. She draws attention by revealing her current busy life in Yeosu, where she now runs a kimchi factory and a street food stall after leaving behind her life as a top actress. Because of her demanding routine, her own skin health has been pushed to the back burner, and the cast could not hide their surprise at how different her skin looks from her teen star days.

After analyzing Gwak Jin-young's skin condition, touch master Lee Jong-hoon pointed to "collagen retirement" caused by menopause as the problem. When lack of sleep and excessive caffeine intake were also cited as factors that accelerated skin aging, hosts Ahn Hyun-mo and Kim Ji-min expressed deep sympathy. Kim Ji-min made the set burst into laughter when she said, "I can't sleep well because of my husband's snoring, so I think it's damaging my skin," and worried that her collagen had retired too early. Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min recently shared the news of her pregnancy just one year after marriage, adding to the warm atmosphere.

A customized three-step touch solution is also carried out to revive Gwak Jin-young's stalled "collagen factory." After completing four weeks of treatment and returning to the studio, her dramatically changed appearance left both the hosts and the touch master team in disbelief. Gwak Jin-young herself was moved to tears after seeing her transformed look, adding to the emotional moment. She reportedly expressed gratitude, saying she had regained not only her lost skin health but also her self-esteem.

Viewers can find out what the customized solution was that revived Gwak Jin-young's stalled "collagen factory" and rebuilt her damaged skin barrier on Channel A's 'Beauty Clinic Touch Me' today at 8 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.