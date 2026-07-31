Choi Jun-hee Clarifies After Uhm Jung-hwa 'Mom' Comment Sparks Confusion Over Her Biological Mother: "Aunt Jung-hwa Is Unmarried"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Influencer Choi Jun-hee found herself in an unexpected mix-up after posting a photo with Uhm Jung-hwa. A playful caption was taken literally by some online users, leading to confusion about her biological mother.

On the 30th, Choi Jun-hee shared several photos on her social networking service account with the caption, "Okay, Momdam... Okay! Madam 2." The photos were taken at the premiere of Uhm Jung-hwa's film Okay! Madam 2. Choi Jun-hee posed warmly with Uhm Jung-hwa and also took a commemorative photo with broadcaster Choi Hwa-jung.

However, the phrase "Momdam" in the post led to an unexpected misunderstanding. Choi Jun-hee later revealed that she had received a direct message from one online user asking whether Uhm Jung-hwa was really her mother.

Choi Jun-hee cleared up the confusion by replying, "Aunt Jung-hwa has never been married." She then shared a screenshot of the exchange and added, "Is this what a generation gap looks like?" drawing laughs.

Uhm Jung-hwa is widely known as a close friend in the entertainment industry who maintained a special bond with the late Choi Jin-sil during her lifetime. Choi Jun-hee has also called Uhm Jung-hwa "aunt" since childhood. At her wedding in May, longtime friends of Choi Jin-sil, including Hong Jin-kyung, Lee So-ra, and Jeong Sun-hee, also attended and shared the meaningful occasion.

Choi Jun-hee was born to the late Choi Jin-sil and former baseball player Jo Seong-min. Choi Jin-sil married Jo Seong-min in 2000 and had a son, Choi Hwan-hee (Z.flat), and a daughter, Choi Jun-hee. The couple divorced in 2004. She later died in 2008 at the age of 40.

Choi Jun-hee, who is currently active as an influencer, announced a new beginning in May by holding a wedding ceremony with a non-celebrity husband 11 years her senior.

Meanwhile, Okay! Madam 2, starring Uhm Jung-hwa, will be released on August 12. The comedy-action film follows former legendary agent Mi-young and her family as they embark on a luxury cruise and become caught in a cruise hijacking in the middle of the sea.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.