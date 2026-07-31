Kim Na-hee Reveals Her Handsome Groom-to-Be's Face Ahead of Wedding

[Sportschosun Park A-ram Reporter] Singer and comedian Kim Na-hee shared her excitement by unveiling wedding photos with her groom-to-be ahead of their marriage.

On the 30th, Kim Na-hee said on her personal account, "I am contacting each and every one of you. Please do not be disappointed if you have not heard from me yet. I will reach out soon."

She added, "There may be cases where I could not share the news first because I was worried you might feel pressured," and said, "But if you contact me first, I will gladly send you a wedding invitation."

She also expressed her gratitude, saying, "I am truly thankful just for your congratulations, and if you can make time to be there, it would be the happiest day of all."

The wedding photos released along with her post showed Kim Na-hee in a pure white wedding dress, posing affectionately with her groom-to-be. The two smiled brightly at each other, creating a warm and happy atmosphere. In particular, her fiancé drew attention for his handsome looks, which were reminiscent of actor Nam Joo-hyuk.

Kim Na-hee previously introduced her groom-to-be on the TV Chosun entertainment program "Lovers of Joseon." At the time, she said, "He works in the IT industry," and added, "People around me often say he looks like Nam Joo-hyuk," drawing attention. According to reports, her fiancé previously worked at McKinsey & Company and met her through a friend's introduction last year before the two became a couple.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-hee debuted in 2013 as a 28th-generation open recruitment comedian at KBS and became known through "Gag Concert" and "Comedy Big League." She later expanded her career into trot singing after finishing fifth on TV Chosun's "Miss Trot" in 2019. Since then, she has continued her music career with releases such as "Nai-te Love," "Don't Shake Me," "Bad Woman," and "Que Sera Sera." More recently, she has also appeared on stage in the musicals "Sugar" and "Granny Poetry Club," showing her versatility across different fields.

Kim Na-hee is scheduled to hold her wedding in August.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.