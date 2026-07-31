Jennie Stuns Boston with Bold Lingerie Look... Sheer Dress and Corset Style Reach Peak Allure

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] BLACKPINK's Jennie once again showcased her unmatched fashion sense with a daring look.

On the 31st, Jennie posted several photos on her social media along with a message that read, "Thank you for letting me perform 'Dracula' in Boston with Kevin from Tame Impala. It was a special moment on stage together. Love you, Kevin."

The released photos showed Jennie backstage before and after the performance. She completed a striking yet alluring look by pairing a corset-style lingerie top with a pink floral pattern, a sheer black dress, lace stockings, and black strappy heels.

Her long, softly waved hair and subtle makeup added to the dreamy mood. She also drew fans' attention by sharing mirror selfies taken in a dressing room and hotel bathroom, along with behind-the-scenes backstage shots. Even with the bold exposure, Jennie's signature sophistication and confident attitude came together to highlight her presence as a true "human Chanel."

The post was shared shortly after Jennie performed a collaborative stage of "Dracula" with Kevin Parker, the frontman of Australian band Tame Impala, at her Boston concert. By sharing special moments on and off stage with fans, she drew even more attention.

Fans responded enthusiastically, saying, "As expected, she's a fashion icon," "The stage outfit is a work of art," "The alluring atmosphere is overwhelming," and "Even the backstage shots look like a pictorial."

Meanwhile, Jennie is meeting global fans through BLACKPINK's world tour schedule. She is also staying active in her solo career, continuing collaborations with a variety of overseas artists.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.