Han Hye-jin, Wife of Ki Sung-yueng, Stays Firm Even as Her Daughter Cries: "She Cried Because She Wanted a Dog"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Han Hye-jin shared a glimpse of her real-life parenting routine.

On the 31st, a video titled "My Husband's House (?!) and a Massive Mishap by a Beginner YouTuber" was uploaded to Han Hye-jin's YouTube channel.

Han Hye-jin's family visited Ki Sung-yueng's home in Pohang, where he is staying. Even when they went to a milmyeon restaurant, Ki Sung-yueng kept checking the subscriber count on Han Hye-jin's YouTube channel from time to time. Han Hye-jin said, "He keeps checking my comments and seeing how many subscribers I gained."

Meanwhile, their daughter Xion was upset because they did not go to eat the food she wanted. Han Hye-jin said, "So I got scolded," drawing laughter.

Xion, however, seemed to enjoy the milmyeon and ate it happily. Han Hye-jin said, "She was upset, but because it was delicious, she quietly ate on purpose," adding, "I knew Xion would enjoy it. She just thought it would taste bad because the name of the dish was unfamiliar."

After the meal, the three went to see some puppies near the training ground. Han Hye-jin said, "The puppies' family welcomed us. Today, the Ki family is going to fall even more in love with how cute they are," and added, "The whole family fell head over heels for the puppies that day," while showing Ki Sung-yueng and his daughter affectionately petting them.

Han Hye-jin, who had also fallen for the puppies, asked, "Do you want to come home with us?" Ki Sung-yueng agreed, saying, "Let's go. To our house."

The mother and daughter then went to a cafe. Han Hye-jin revealed, "Xion cried." When Xion cried because she wanted to raise a dog, Han Hye-jin asked, "You have to check whether it is sick and take it for walks every day. It would all become Mom's job. What would Xion do?" Xion replied that she would handle cleaning up after the dog and said, "I can do it."

Han Hye-jin, however, firmly said, "But we can't decide right away. We need to think about it more."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.