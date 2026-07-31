56-Year-Old Park So-hyun Says Her Last Romance Was in Her Early 30s, and She Went on Two Blind Dates with the Same Man Because She Was So Forgetful ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Park So-hyun will open up about her last romance on 'My Little Old Boy.'

The SBS program 'My Little Old Boy' will air on Aug. 2 and feature the unchanged friendship of Yang Jung-a, Park So-hyun, Ye Ji-won and Shin Bong-sun, who reunited for the first time in 16 years.

Yang Jung-a, Park So-hyun, Ye Ji-won and Shin Bong-sun, who first became friends through SBS's legendary variety show 'Gold Miss is Coming,' drew attention as they showed that their friendship has remained strong even 16 years after the show ended. The four women originally appeared on the program to win over blind-date partners and get married, but now, in their 40s and 50s, they all revealed that they are still single, leaving them deeply sympathetic toward one another. The Mothers Avengers, who watched the scene, were said to nod along with a bittersweet smile.

The episode will also reveal a special birthday course prepared by the other three for Yang Jung-a, who is about to celebrate her birthday. From Park So-hyun's chamakase restaurant, a tea-based omakase-style dining experience, to Shin Bong-sun's ultra-budget chicken restaurant and Ye Ji-won's unusual MZ club, the studio was stunned, saying, "I've never seen anything like this before." In particular, Ye Ji-won's DJ club in the middle of Hongdae, the heart of youth culture, was open to people of all ages and nationalities, earning high praise from the members who long to go clubbing but cannot. It also brought laughter to everyone. Viewers can find out where the three women took the birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere grew even livelier when Heo Kyung-hwan and Yoon Hyun-min joined at Shin Bong-sun's invitation. Park So-hyun, who confessed that her last relationship was in her early 30s, said she continued going on blind dates even after 'Gold Miss is Coming' ended. She then shared an episode in which her severe forgetfulness led her to fail to recognize a blind-date partner and end up meeting him again, leaving everyone flustered. Soon after, Shin Bong-sun, known as a 'handsome-man collector' because all of her ex-boyfriends were good-looking, praised Heo Kyung-hwan, saying, "Among the younger men, Heo Kyung-hwan ranks first in looks," and revealed her candid feelings, drawing attention.

Viewers can see how Heo Kyung-hwan reacted after hearing Shin Bong-sun's honest thoughts, as the special birthday party for the Gold Misses, filled with 16 years of friendship and affection, airs on SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 9 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.