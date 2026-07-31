"Jang Dong-ju, Who Faced 4 Billion Won in Debt, Turns to BJ Work After Self-Harm Scandal: 'I Won't Turn Down Any Work to Repay My Debts'"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jang Dong-ju has paused his acting career and taken on a new challenge as a live content creator. It is the first update since he announced his retirement, and he has chosen a new path to repay his debts.

According to the live content industry on the 31st, Jang recently signed an exclusive contract with live content company Universe Label and officially began his live streaming activities.

Universe Label reportedly decided to bring him on board after recognizing his public appeal and content potential. Right after signing, Jang appeared on a live broadcast run by the company, speaking directly with viewers and signaling the start of his new activities.

The response to his first broadcast was also strong. Jang reportedly drew about 20 million won in donations during his debut stream. Since then, he has continued broadcasting mainly on TikTok Live and has quickly built his presence, entering the top league about three weeks after starting.

He is also said to be active in live content with creators who previously worked in entertainment. He is currently earning an average of about 1 million won a day, or 30 million to 40 million won a month.

The reason Jang entered this new field is his massive debt. In May, he shocked the public by announcing his retirement from acting, saying he had suffered a hacked phone and blackmail attempt.

At the time, Jang claimed that the hacking incident left him with about 4 billion won in debt. He said he would stop acting and focus on repaying what he owed so he would not cause harm to his colleagues. He later explained that the remaining debt was around 700 million to 800 million won. He also drew widespread shock after posting a video showing part of his little finger being damaged, and later issued a public apology, saying it had been a wrong decision made to keep creditors from visiting his family.

Jang still says debt repayment is his top priority. "Right now, my biggest goal is to repay every last bit of the remaining debt, no matter what kind of work it takes," he said, expressing his determination to take responsibility.

He also made clear that his love for acting has not changed. "After I fulfill all my responsibilities, if I am given the chance, I want to greet everyone again as actor Jang Dong-ju," he said, leaving open the possibility of returning to acting in the future.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.