"A Really Bad Guy" Joo Sang-wook Gets a Shock at the Market... Hurries to Put on a Mask, Causing Laughter

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Joo Sang-wook got a firsthand sense of how popular the drama "Manager Kim" has become when he visited a market.

On the 30th, a video titled "Preparing Joo Sang-wook's First Surprise Birthday Table! How Will Cha Ye-ryun React? (+Tilefish Sashimi Cake, Sea Urchin Seaweed Soup, Flounder Sashimi Salad)" was uploaded to Cha Ye-ryun's channel.

That day, Joo Sang-wook said, "It's my wife's birthday today, but I haven't prepared a gift," adding, "She cooks all the time, so I thought maybe I should prepare her birthday table today."

He then went to Noryangjin Fish Market to buy ingredients for Cha Ye-ryun's birthday meal, including sea urchin seaweed soup. "I posted on Instagram after a long time, and it got 430,000 views. I think it's because 'Manager Kim' is so hot right now," he said. "So I even brought a mask," he added, showing the mask he had prepared to cover his face, drawing laughter.

But there were fewer people at the market than he expected, so Joo Sang-wook relaxed, took off his mask, and started shopping. Not long after, however, the vendors began recognizing him one by one, and he quickly pretended to put his mask back on, sparking more laughter.

Joo Sang-wook, who said he usually enjoys fishing, looked excited as he saw the fresh fish. "Normally, you eat everything, even the innards. If you put the gallbladder into soju, the soju turns green and becomes gallbladder liquor. But today I have to drink champagne. That's what causes marital fights. If I said, 'Happy birthday, honey. Here's gallbladder liquor,' wouldn't that sound strange?" he joked, making everyone laugh.

At that moment, one vendor approached and warmly said, "You really shouldn't do that. I didn't know it was you, Joo Sang-wook." Joo Sang-wook shot back, "What's not okay? What did I do wrong?" turning the scene into a burst of laughter. The vendor replied, "You're guilty of being handsome."

Another vendor then said, "Aren't you the chairman from 'Manager Kim'? You were the ultimate villain," while yet another added, "You were a really bad guy," adding to the laughter. Joo Sang-wook responded playfully by once again pretending to rush and put on his mask.

One vendor even handed him fresh shrimp as a bonus, showing his delight, and Joo Sang-wook looked pleased, saying, "I'm glad I didn't wear the mask."

Meanwhile, in SBS's Friday-Saturday drama "Manager Kim," which ended on the 25th, Joo Sang-wook played Ju Gangchan, a construction company chairman with a past as a hired thug, and earned praise from viewers for his powerful villain performance.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.