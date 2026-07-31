Na Hong-jin fires back at Noh Hee-young, who said she downloaded and watched his film "Hope": "I thought it was illegal"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Director Na Hong-jin was taken aback by brand consultant Noh Hee-young's remarks.

A short video titled "" was recently posted on Noh Hee-young's YouTube channel.

Noh Hee-young attended the VIP screening of the film "Hope." There, she met director Na Hong-jin after greeting the lead actors, including Hwang Jung-min, Jo In-sung and Jung Ho-yeon.

Na Hong-jin greeted the audience, saying, "We are honored that the world's best YouTube team came to our screening." He added, "The film is now being released. I sincerely thank you, and we did our best. I would appreciate it if you could watch it with an open mind."

Noh Hee-young then said, "I'm such a big fan of the director that I've watched it several times. A few days ago, I downloaded it all again to review it." Na Hong-jin then asked suspiciously, "Why did you download it?" Noh explained, "I downloaded it offline from Netflix. I came back from London yesterday, and I watched it on the plane." Na Hong-jin laughed and said he had "misunderstood for a moment," explaining that he had thought she meant illegal downloading.

As for why the film was submitted to Cannes first, he said, "We were unable to make the schedule for Cannes, but they said they would accept it even if we sent it after the submission deadline. After discussing it with the team, everyone said, 'It may be difficult, but let's try a film festival once,' so we all worked through the night to finish it."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.