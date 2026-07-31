KCM's Wife Opens Up About Appearing on TV for the First Time in 15 Years: "I Used to Hate Being on Television"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] The wife of singer KCM shared her honest feelings about appearing on television.

In a video released on KCM's YouTube channel on the 30th, a clip titled "Has the channel owner changed??" showed KCM and his wife having a long-overdue private conversation.

That day, KCM asked his wife, "We haven't talked for days. Was everything okay?" He then added, "When you walk down the street, don't people recognize Seoyeon and you too?"

His wife replied, "Some people did recognize us." When KCM asked, "Doesn't that make you uncomfortable?" she said, "It was uncomfortable at first, but now I'm grateful when people recognize us," showing how her feelings have changed.

KCM looked back on the past, saying, "At first, you really hated being on TV. You said it felt overwhelming." His wife then opened up, saying, "There are still some uncomfortable parts, but I think it captures memories with the kids so well, and I really love that."

She added, "There were times when we watched broadcasts and cried together. It was so amazing." She also shared a parent's feelings about watching their children grow, saying, "Every day goes by so fast."

KCM also expressed his affection for his two daughters, saying, "In the past, I could be away for several days and be fine, but now I miss them so much even after just one day."

KCM thanked his wife, who had stayed home to look after the children during filming, saying, "You worked hard taking care of the kids. It must have been tough." His wife responded, "The person who is out there has it harder," showing their mutual consideration and warming hearts.

Meanwhile, KCM welcomed his first daughter, Suyeon, with his non-celebrity wife, who is nine years younger than him, in 2012. However, due to several circumstances at the time, including KCM's military service and business failure, they were unable to hold a wedding ceremony. They later registered their marriage in 2021 and became a legally married couple. In 2022, they had their second daughter, Seoyeon, and in 2025, their third child, a son named Haon, completing a family of five.

In particular, after revealing the existence of his two daughters for the first time in March last year, KCM is now sharing his family's daily life by appearing with his wife and three children on KBS 2TV's 'Superman Is Back.'

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.