Yum Jung-ah Holds Hands with Her Surgeon Husband on a Date... First Photo After Opening Her SNS Is Sweet

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun Reporter] Actress Yum Jung-ah shared a glimpse of her affectionate daily life with her husband as soon as she opened her SNS account.

After creating her SNS account on the 30th, Yum Jung-ah showed off her affection by posting a photo with her husband as her first post.

The photo showed the couple walking hand in hand from behind. Even after 20 years of marriage, they gave off a loving, couple-like vibe that felt almost like a romance, adding warmth to the scene.

Another photo drew attention as Yum Jung-ah was seen resting her chin on one hand and smiling sweetly.

Yum Jung-ah also shared a selfie with actress Choi Yoon-ji, who played her medical student daughter in the tvN drama "For the Sake of Our Love," which aired last year, showing off their real mother-daughter chemistry.

Members from Seasons 1 and 2 of "Fresh Off the Sea" rushed to welcome the news that Yum Jung-ah had opened her SNS account. Dex, Ahn Eun-jin, Lim Ji-yeon, and Park Jun-myun left comments such as "I love you, unnie" and "You are love, unnie."

Her close friend, actor Yoon Kyung-ho, also left a cheerful comment saying, "I love you, unnie. Congratulations on opening Instagram," while Yoon Se-a also posted a welcoming message.

Meanwhile, Yum Jung-ah married orthopedic surgeon Heo Il, who is one year older than her, in 2006, and they have one son and one daughter. Last year, the hospital run by her husband was upgraded to a general hospital, drawing public attention. She is currently appearing on the tvN variety show "Sister's Farm Direct Delivery 3."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.