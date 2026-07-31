Ahn Young-mi Goes All Out With Her 'Chest Dance' Just One Month After Giving Birth... "Why She Can't Stop Breastfeeding"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Ahn Young-mi took on an Ateez challenge just one month after giving birth.

On the 31st, Ahn Young-mi shared a video with the caption, "The reason I can't stop breastfeeding."

In the video, Ahn Young-mi performed the killing-part choreography to Ateez's new song "Bad."

The killing part, known among fans as the so-called "let's all die" dance, drew attention for member San's deadly expression and chest-popping move to the beat. It has sparked a challenge craze across various short-form platforms.

Ahn Young-mi, who is known as the original "chest dance" performer, then joined the challenge. Just a month after giving birth, she appeared in front of the camera before the swelling had fully gone down, and delivered her signature comic expression and chest-emphasizing moves in her own style, drawing laughs.

Netizens who watched the video reacted with comments such as "This is truly legendary" and "Please restrain yourself for now." Broadcaster Jang Sung-kyu also burst out laughing, leaving a comment that read, "LOL, I'm dying."

Meanwhile, Ahn Young-mi married a non-celebrity who worked at a foreign company in 2020 and had been living as a long-distance couple, commuting between South Korea and the United States. In 2023, she gave birth to her first son in the United States, and last month she welcomed her second son in Seoul.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.