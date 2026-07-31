Kwon Yu-ri to Leave SM After 19 Years... "Girls' Generation Activities Will Continue"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok Reporter] Kwon Yu-ri, a member of Girls' Generation (SNSD) and an actress, will leave SM Entertainment after 19 years.

SM Entertainment said in an official statement on the 31st, "After in-depth discussions with Kwon Yu-ri, we mutually agreed to conclude our 19-year partnership as of August 31."

The agency reflected, "It has been a precious journey for SM Entertainment to have been part of every step of Kwon Yu-ri's path, from her debut with Girls' Generation in 2007, leading the K-pop wave around the world and growing into a group that defined an era, to shining as an actress."

It added, "We express our deep gratitude to Kwon Yu-ri for her brilliant work across music, acting, variety shows, and MC roles as a true 'all-rounder artist.'"

However, her Girls' Generation activities will continue even after the exclusive contract ends.

SM Entertainment said, "Although our exclusive contract will end, her activities as SNSD will continue unchanged in the future," adding, "We will support Kwon Yu-ri as she embarks on a new journey."

Kwon Yu-ri debuted with Girls' Generation in 2007 and became a leading member of one of K-pop's most iconic girl groups with numerous hits such as "Into the New World," "Gee," "Genie," and "Oh!" She later expanded her career into dramas, films, and variety shows, and continues to work steadily as an actress and broadcaster.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.