Director Ahn Pan-seok of 'Secret Affair' Collapses with Acute Brain Hemorrhage... "Currently Recovering"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] It was belatedly revealed that director Ahn Pan-seok received hospital treatment for a brain hemorrhage. He has since regained consciousness and is focusing on recovery and rehabilitation.

On the 31st, KT Studio Genie said about Ahn Pan-seok's health condition, "He is currently recovering."

It added, "The new series 'Love Doctor' has completed all filming and post-production editing, so there will be no change to the scheduled broadcast timeline."

'Love Doctor' is a coming-of-age and romance drama about Park Min-jae (Choo Young-woo), a doctoral student who once competed as a swimmer but lost one leg to illness, and Yoo-jin Lim (Kim So-hyun), a master's student who finds a new life after losing her career path. Along with Choo Young-woo and Kim So-hyun, the cast includes Kim Min, Lee Kyu-sung, Shim Hye-jin, Park Hyuk-kwon, Seo Jeong-yeon, and Jang In-seop. The series will air on ENA and be released as a free VOD on Genie TV.

Ahn Pan-seok is regarded as one of the leading directors of Korean dramas, known for his realistic character portrayals and delicate emotional direction.

He built his own body of work by directing a string of acclaimed hits, including 'Behind the White Tower,' 'Secret Affair,' 'Something in the Rain,' 'Spring Night,' 'The Midnight Romance in Hagwon,' 'The Wife's Credentials,' and 'Hear the Rumors.'

Ahn entered the broadcasting industry in 1987 as a producer in MBC's drama division. After working as an assistant director, he made his official directorial debut in 1994 with MBC Best Theater's 'Love's Greeting.' He went on to steadily deliver high-quality productions and established himself as one of the most prominent directors in Korean drama.

Meanwhile, Ahn Pan-seok's new work 'Love Doctor' has completed production and is set to meet viewers as scheduled.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.