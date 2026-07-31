Kim Seon-tae, controversy over Woni's 'scary' remark resurfaces... ultimately steps down voluntarily: "Felt inadequate, apologized to RESCENE as well"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] YouTuber Kim Seon-tae, known as the "former Chungju Man," has decided to voluntarily step down from his show "Don Seon-tae" following the controversy surrounding secondary victimization of Risenne member Won.

On the 31st, a video titled "Hello" was released on Kim Seon-tae's channel. In the video, Kim Seon-tae opened up, saying, "I think I was too ambitious. I wanted to try hosting a public broadcast show as a solo MC, but after trying it, I realized it isn't easy.

" He confessed, "I lack ability, and to be honest, I don't have an agency. Since I was working alone, I felt that things weren't smooth overall. To be honest, there were also some difficulties regarding communication with the production team.

It is my fault. " He continued, "I really don't make excuses; I think I lack ability. I felt a lot of inadequacy in leading the show as a solo MC, so I decided to voluntarily step down.

" Kim Seon-tae added, "The decision to step down voluntarily is actually not easy. Honestly, there is a contract, and the broadcasting station is a heavy burden. " "Isn't that right? They trusted me and gave me a regular slot, but I don't have the ability to live up to that," he said.

He continued, "Yesterday, I spoke with the CEO of Risenne's agency and apologized in person, and I also apologized to the members. Actually, I heard that the members were worried about me before I even reached out. I am sorry again and again.

" Finally, he bowed his head and said, "I will use this incident as an opportunity to reflect on myself. I thought a lot about whether I had truly lost my original mindset. " He added, "I am truly sorry for causing concern to those who were inconvenienced by this incident, as well as to my subscribers, and I will make sure this does not happen again.

" Earlier on the 29th, the production team of KBS's new web variety show 'Don Seon-tae: Era of Success' released a pre-release video titled 'Why is my name coming up in political circles?!' along with a thumbnail containing the phrase 'What are you scared of?' Upon the release of the video, online comments noted that the title and thumbnail alone brought to mind the recent controversy surrounding Risenne's Woni's 'What are you scared of?' remark. The reaction continued. Criticism spread as the issue was mentioned even in the pre-released video.

Recently, Won-i, originally from Geoje, was embroiled in controversy over allegations that he was using an Ilbe term disparaging the late former President Roh Moo-hyun, based on the "no" ending he uses in everyday speech. On the other hand, counterarguments followed stating that the expression is a dialect commonly used in the Gyeongsang region, and the controversy seemed to be subsiding as some pointed out that it was excessive speculation and stigmatization. However, the production team utilized this again as material for content.

In the video, Kim Seon-tae asked Won-i about his feelings regarding the controversy. In response, Won-i said, "I was actually very surprised, too. I only imagined appearing on YouTube and music shows, so it was really scary to be on the news (social section) overnight.

I felt that I need to be very careful with every single word. " He added, "I thought that even if I didn't mean to say it that way, some people might perceive it that way. I was just using words I normally use, so I was very flustered.

'No' is actually often used as an interjection. " As the controversy grew, Kim Seon-tae uploaded an apology video on the 30th.

He stated, "As soon as I realized that a problem had occurred, I requested the production team to delete the video. " He acknowledged his responsibility, saying, "I was truly irresponsible, even though the video was put on my name.

Hiding behind the name of the broadcasting station, I did not request any prior review or public disclosure regarding the uploaded video. Making inappropriate comments about the guest was also clearly my fault.

" He continued, "Since it was the first shoot, I was so focused on getting through the script on the day of filming that I was completely unaware of the problems with the script," and apologized again, adding, "I want to express my sincere apologies to the members of Risenne. I am sorry.

" Meanwhile, 'Don Sun-tae: Era of Success' garnered attention as Kim Sun-tae's first solo MC program on a terrestrial network, but due to the controversy, it ultimately ended with his voluntary resignation as host after just one episode.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.