Seo Hyo-rim Inherits Kim Soo-mi’s Kimchi Legacy, Ready to Take Cabbage and Radish to the World

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actress Seo Hyo-rim is set to fully launch her kimchi business, carrying on the legacy of her late mother-in-law, Kim Soo-mi.

On the 30th, Seo Hyo-rim shared profile photos on her personal account, posing in an apron while holding cabbage and radish.

She also wrote, "I will take cabbage and radish and head out into the world," expressing her determination to take on a new challenge.

The released photos showed Seo Hyo-rim smiling brightly. Holding cabbage and radish in both hands for a shoot promoting a kimchi brand, she also revealed photos in a black dress and a hanbok, showing off her range of charms.

Seo Hyo-rim had previously said, "I am proud of the label 'Kim Soo-mi’s daughter-in-law' that comes before my name," adding, "I will do my best to carry on my mother’s hand taste." After tasting the kimchi herself, she also expressed confidence, saying, "It is so delicious that I wondered if I had always loved kimchi this much."

In particular, she moved many people when she said, "I miss my mom so much. I miss her cooking and even the way she would scold me so affectionately. I will do well, so please watch over me," expressing both her longing for and respect toward the late Kim Soo-mi.

During her lifetime, Kim Soo-mi won great affection by successfully running food businesses based on her outstanding cooking skills, including kimchi and Ganjang-gejang. Seo Hyo-rim is now preparing a kimchi brand that carries on the late actress’s philosophy and hand taste, with a formal launch reportedly planned for August.

Meanwhile, Seo Hyo-rim married Jung Myung-ho, the son of the late Kim Soo-mi, in 2019, and the couple has one daughter.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.