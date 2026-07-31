"AirPods Are More Expensive Than I Thought"... 'Billionaire' Choo Sung-hoon Buries His Face in a Drain

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Choo Sung-hoon, a former mixed martial arts fighter turned broadcaster, showed an unexpectedly frugal side when he personally retrieved his AirPods after they fell into a drain.

On the 30th, a video titled "I Also Tried the No. 1 Tonkatsu Spot in Tokyo That Even Foodie Wonyo Ate At" was uploaded to Choo Sung-hoon's YouTube channel.

That day, Choo Sung-hoon arrived on a bike to visit a famous tonkatsu restaurant in Tokyo, Japan. After parking and taking off his helmet, one of the AirPods he was wearing in his ear suddenly fell straight into a drain.

The AirPods were seen floating above dirty water beneath the drain, and Choo did not hesitate for a moment. He took off his jacket, lifted the heavy drain cover with one hand, and then pushed both his hand and face into the drain to look for the AirPods.

In the end, Choo successfully retrieved the AirPods himself, and the production crew, watching the scene, burst into laughter, saying, "Hyung keeps creating new episodes for us."

When the crew then asked, "At your level, couldn't you just buy a new one?" Choo replied firmly, "You have to be frugal to live well." He added, "AirPods are more expensive than I thought. The price has gone up a lot, so it's not easy to just buy a new pair."

The crew joked, "I guess that's how you become rich," and "We should go into drains too if we want to get rich," and Choo laughed and played along.

After the video was released, viewers reacted with comments such as, "Even with that much wealth, he still takes care of his belongings," "Frugality seems to be second nature to him," "There must be a reason he's rich," and "That's so Choo Sung-hoon."

Meanwhile, Choo recently drew major attention by revealing his home in Tokyo through YouTube. The house is reportedly worth around 5 billion won based on local real estate prices, and Choo is said to have built substantial wealth through his career as a fighter as well as his work in variety shows, commercials, and YouTube.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.