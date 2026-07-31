Moon Chae-won Worries Fans Just One Month After Marriage... "She Looks So Thin"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Moon Chae-won showed off a noticeably slimmer look after what she called a "forced diet."

On the 30th, a video titled "A Full Collection of Taste, from High-End Imported Furniture to Colorful Lifestyle Shops" was uploaded to Moon Chae-won's YouTube channel.

The production team, who met Moon Chae-won a month after her honeymoon, commented, "You look healthy," while a makeup artist said, "I made her look 3 kg heavier with makeup. She came in looking too thin."

Moon Chae-won said, "I went to work out yesterday for the first time in almost a month, and my Pilates instructor asked why I had lost so much weight. I didn't lose weight. If anything, I ate a lot on my trip and came back swollen. But moving house has made me so tired," adding, "I've been busy. I just hope my fatigue doesn't show too much on camera."

When the production team said, "Your outfit makes you look brighter," Moon Chae-won replied, "I picked the outfit myself. We're going shopping today, right? It may just be window shopping, but whether the furniture is black, white, or off-white, I dressed to match all of it."

The production team asked the makeup artist to "make her look a little more luxurious today," and the artist joked, "Usually I would have to tone it down, but she already looks so affluent. I shouldn't have toned it down."

The production team asked, "Why would you tone down affluence?" and Moon Chae-won said she prefers a natural style.

Meanwhile, actress Moon Chae-won married a non-celebrity man on the 28th of last month.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.