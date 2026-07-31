Yuri Ends 19-Year Exclusive Contract with SM Entertainment: "Girls' Generation Activities Will Continue"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Girls' Generation's Yuri is leaving SM Entertainment (hereinafter SM).

SM announced on the 31st, "After in-depth discussions with Yuri, we mutually agreed to end our 19-year partnership as of August 31st.

" Yuri debuted with Girls' Generation in 2007 and reigned as a representative second-generation K-pop idol, releasing countless hit songs such as "Into the New World," "Gee," "Tell Me Your Wish," "Run Devil Run," and "Lion Heart. " He also established himself as an actor, starting with KBS2's 'Unstoppable Marriage' in 2007, followed by SBS's 'Fashion King' (2012) and 'Defendant' (2017), MBC's 'The Great King' (2019), MBN's 'Bossam: Steal Fate' (2021), tvN's 'Parole Officer Lee Han-shin' (2024), and the films 'No Breathing' (2013) and 'Dolphin' (2024). In addition, he showcased his exceptional sense of humor in various entertainment programs such as SBS's 'Law of the Jungle', tvN's 'The Great Boss', and Disney+'s 'The Zone: Survival'. Yuri, who has been active as an all-rounder artist across various fields including music, acting, variety shows, and MCing, has come to an end to her long-standing relationship with SM.

SM stated, "It was a precious time being able to be with her on every journey—from leading the global K-pop craze and growing into a representative group of the era to shining as an actress. We express our deep gratitude to Yuri for her dazzling performance. Although her exclusive contract with the company has ended, she plans to continue her activities as a member of Girls' Generation without change. We will support Yuri as she embarks on a new journey. " Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.