Seo Eun-hye and Jo Young-nam, a couple with developmental disabilities, face divorce rumors after one year of marriage... "We're doing well," they deny

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Down syndrome artist Seo Eun-hye, formerly Jeong Eun-hye, has responded to divorce rumors involving Jo Young-nam.

On July 31, Seo denied the rumors directly through her YouTube channel, saying, "We're doing well." She added, "It seems fake news and videos claiming that my husband and I have divorced are spreading, but we are more in love than ever and enjoying our work." She also said, "It's vacation season, so many visitors from across the country have been coming to our cafe. A few days ago, I even hugged actress Yang Mi-kyung."

She went on to add, "Unless something special comes up, we always wait for customers at the cafe, draw the pictures they order, and sneak in little affectionate moments whenever we can."

Seo Eun-hye and Jo Young-nam held their wedding ceremony in May last year. Jo later opened a cafe in March and drew attention after revealing his new role as a barista. Seo is also known to work in a studio set up in one corner of the cafe and to help Jo whenever she can.

Meanwhile, Seo Eun-hye won much love for her role as Han Ji-min's twin sister in tvN's "Our Blues."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.