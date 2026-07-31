Song Hye-kyo Draws a Flood of Reactions with Just One Emoji, No Extra Words... "It Feels Like a Scene from a Movie"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Song Hye-kyo has shared a glimpse of how she is enjoying the height of summer.

On the 31st, Song Hye-kyo posted several photos on her social media, leaving only a sun emoji without any explanation.

The photos capture her everyday life with a distinctly summery feel. She visited an exhibition space filled with sparkling lights, relaxed at a venue that resembles a jazz performance hall, and documented natural moments in places such as night streets and restaurants.

From a relaxed look pairing a white sleeveless top with denim pants, to a natural selfie in a white turtleneck, and a chic style with sunglasses, she pulled off a range of moods and created what looked like a pictorial-worthy daily life. Even without trying too hard, her unchanged innocent beauty and polished aura drew attention.

In particular, Song Hye-kyo left only one emoji and no message, yet the photos alone conveyed the ease and emotion of summer, sparking an enthusiastic response from fans. They commented, "She is summer itself," "Each photo looks like a scene from a movie," "Her daily life is a photoshoot," and "She shines brighter than the sunlight."

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo is set to return with the Netflix series Tantara. The series tells the story of people chasing success against the backdrop of Korea's entertainment industry in the 1960s through the 1980s, and Song Hye-kyo will appear as Min-ja, a woman who has lived a resilient life.

She has also begun a new chapter after parting ways with UAA, where she had been for 14 years, and joining a new management company founded by CEO Shin Jae-ho, who previously served as the head of AAP and is the husband of her stylist.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.