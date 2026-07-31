Park Si-young of "The King's Warden" Reveals 15-Year Cohabitation With Same-Sex Partner, Says He Moved to Goheung for His Lover

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Poster designer Park Si-young said he is living with his same-sex partner.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel Eyes Magazine uploaded a video titled "Park Si-young's favorite spots in Jeonnam Goheung County."

Park, who said he has been living in Jeonnam Goheung County, showed off a stylish detached house. He said it had been three years and six months since he moved to Goheung, and added that he lives with his same-sex partner. "We have lived together for more than 15 years. One of the biggest reasons I moved to Goheung was because of my lover," he said.

Park also expressed his affection for his partner, saying, "At the time, I was working hard and constantly busy in Seoul, and even then, my partner gave up some of what he wanted to do to support me because of my career. As I got older, it became his turn. The support switched to helping him do what he wants to do. I had already achieved enough of what I wanted in Seoul, and he is not the type to enjoy city life itself. Since I had lived half my life for myself, moving for him was only natural."

Park recently drew attention after proudly revealing on social networking service that he has been dating his same-sex partner for 15 years. When the production team asked, "Do you have any memorable special moments with your lover in Goheung?" Park replied, "I know this may sound too conscious of the broadcast, but almost every moment is like that. When I wake up in the morning, it feels like I have stepped into a beautiful painting. It is overwhelming to have someone I love inside that beautiful painting."

The production team also asked Park, who has openly expressed his affection for his partner through social networking service and other media, "Does your partner say anything about you talking about him?" Park joked, "He complains a lot. He hates it to death. He does not like being around people and prefers to stay quietly by himself. So what can I do? He should just be a little less pretty."

Meanwhile, Park is a designer who created posters for several well-known films, including "The King's Warden," "Colony," "Hope," and "Veteran."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.