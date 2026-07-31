"Is It Always the Same Song?"... Psy, Targeted by Critics, Fires Back with a Cool Response Instead of Taking It Personally

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer Psy is drawing attention for his trademark laid-back response, even in the face of malicious comments about his "SUMMERSWAG" concert.

Psy recently shared rehearsal footage for "Psy SUMMERSWAG 2026" on his social media account.

The video showed the elaborate stage setup filling the venue, dazzling lights, and Psy preparing for the performance.

However, one internet user left a comment on the post, asking, "Aren't you bored of the same songs every time, with half the lyrics just saying 'jump'?"

Psy responded with a brief but relaxed reply, saying, "You'll understand if you come and see it."

Rather than reacting emotionally, he suggested that people should judge after watching the show in person, and fans quickly rallied behind him.

Fans reacted with comments such as, "If you see it yourself, you'll know why it sells out every year," "SUMMERSWAG is a show you have to experience live," "That was such a cool response," and "You can really feel his confidence in the performance."

Meanwhile, "Psy SUMMERSWAG 2026" is currently being held across the country.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.