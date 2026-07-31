Ahn Sun-young, Separated from Her Husband, Says She Is Happy with a Younger Man 40 Years Her Junior — Who Was Her Full-Moon Date? Heartwarming Update on Her Parenting Life

[Sportschosun, Park A-ram] Broadcaster Ahn Sun-young shared her affection for her son and spoke about the happiness in her daily life.

On the 31st, Ahn posted on her personal account, "Open the window and look over here!! I have a 40-years-younger man telling me to look at the Power Moon and make a wish, so my life feels so full. It is hard to put into words how this feeling of my once lonely days being completely filled up feels," and tagged her son's account.

The photo she shared showed a bright full moon rising between buildings.

Ahn expressed her overwhelming happiness by drawing a heart on the moon, and she warmed hearts by sharing a small moment with her son with fans.

Meanwhile, Ahn previously revealed that she is currently living separately from her husband after conflicts over family caregiving issues. She married a businessman three years younger than her in 2013.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.