Ji Chang-wook Teases a Big Fan Giveaway to Prevent a Samgyetang Restaurant No-Show: "Who Wants to Eat Chicken Soup Instead of Me?"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Ji Chang-wook has teased a surprise fan giveaway by offering up a restaurant reservation he can no longer attend.

Through the fan communication platform HIAND, Ji recently said, "I reserved my favorite chicken soup restaurant for the evening of October 1, but I have a schedule conflict and don't think I can go," and asked fans, "Who wants to go in my place?"

He added, "I'll think about the details and make an announcement," saying he was considering transferring the reservation to fans instead of canceling it.

Fans reacted enthusiastically, saying things like, "Can we really go?" "This is the first time I've seen a fan gift like this," and "I want to meet oppa more than eat chicken soup."

When one fan asked, "Is eating chicken soup with you not an option?" Ji Chang-wook playfully replied, "That's not an option. But there might be chicken soup that I buy for you," raising expectations even further.

He later changed his HIAND nickname to "WhoWantsToEatChickenSoupForMe?(Oct. 1 Evening)," continuing his cheerful interaction with fans.

If the event goes ahead, it is expected to become an unusual fan gift, with the empty reservation left by the schedule change being turned into a special meal for fans instead of being canceled.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.