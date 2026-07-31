Oh Yoon-ah, Who Has Remarried, Enjoys an Emotional Bridal Shower with Her Son: "Thank You, My Loves"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Actress Oh Yoon-ah was the guest of honor at a bridal shower.

On the 31st, Oh Yoon-ah posted several photos along with the message, "My loves~~^^ Thank you so much~~"

The photos showed the bridal shower that Oh Yoon-ah enjoyed with Baek Ji-young and other close friends. Her friends threw her a surprise bridal shower to celebrate her recent remarriage to a non-celebrity. Her son, Song Min, was also there. Song Min drew attention as he seemed to be enjoying the party, wandering around the venue and playing on his own.

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-ah married in 2007 and gave birth to a son that same year, but the couple divorced in 2015. After raising her son, who has a developmental disability, on her own following the divorce, Oh Yoon-ah announced her remarriage to a non-celebrity on the 3rd, 11 years after her divorce, drawing many congratulations.

Oh Yoon-ah explained why she decided to remarry, saying, "I raised my child alone for a long time, and my child was my top priority. Because I had a child, I did not want to place that kind of burden on anyone. I thought I would live with Min for the rest of my life, but I met a wonderful person and decided to get married." She added, "His parents were such wonderful people. They welcomed Min as if he were their own grandson. It is not easy at all, and I thought it would not be possible unless it was fate."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.