Jang Hang-jun Treats His Old Friends to a Lavish Meal During His Days as an Unknown Director... "Paid 26 Years' Worth of Drinking Bills, Said We Should Meet Again in 26 Years"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Director Jang Hang-jun treated his longtime friends, who had been with him since his days as an unknown filmmaker, to a lavish meal.

On the 31st, Yoon Jong-shin posted a photo along with the caption, "Reuniting the members who used to gather at Jang Hang-jun and Kim Eun-hee's home in Banghwa-dong and Daebang-dong in the early 2000s, when we were poor but happy."

The photo showed Yoon Jong-shin, Jang Hang-jun and Kim Eun-hee, webtoon artist and broadcaster Kim Poong, and BA Entertainment CEO Jang Won-seok gathered together, smiling brightly with their arms around one another.

Yoon Jong-shin added, "It feels amazing that the hardships we went through back then have become such a fun topic over drinks," and "That day, Director Jang paid 26 years' worth of drinking bills and said, 'Let's meet again in 26 years.' LOL"

Yoon Jong-shin, Jang Hang-jun, Kim Eun-hee, Kim Poong, and Jang Won-seok are considered one of the entertainment industry's closest friend groups. Through various broadcasts, they have consistently shared stories about gathering at Jang Hang-jun and Kim Eun-hee's home in the past and building their friendship while enduring their unknown days together.

Recently, after Director Jang Hang-jun achieved major success with the film "The King's Warden," they expressed disbelief but also offered heartfelt congratulations, showing that their friendship remains unchanged.

Yoon Jong-shin and Jang Hang-jun also appeared together on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" in June and shared stories from the past.

Yoon Jong-shin recalled, "In 2001, when you opened the door to Director Jang Hang-jun's house, bags of snacks and beer were rolling around. When I went there, Jang Hyun-sung, Kim Poong, and Jang Won-seok were there. I wondered whether those guys even had a future."

He continued, "I was making money back then, at least. I thought I had to feed these people, so I bought alcohol and snacks and handed them out like Santa Claus. But now, all of them are doing well." Jang Hang-jun also responded warmly, saying, "They've all succeeded in their own fields."

Meanwhile, Yoon Jong-shin and Jang Hang-jun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.