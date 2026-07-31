"No Talking, No Laughing"... Kim Jong-min Received a Shocking Special Clause After Joining Koyote (Hit Song)

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] The story of how Koyote's Kim Jong-min was once given contract terms that banned him from talking and laughing early in his career will be revealed.

On the 31st at 8:30 p.m., 20th Century Hit Song will spotlight hit songs tied to bizarre and unusual contract clauses from the past under the theme, "Be Careful with Contracts! Ridiculous Special Clauses Hit Song."

The broadcast will also uncover Kim Jong-min's shocking behind-the-scenes story linked to Koyote's third album title track, "Fashion (Passion)," the longest-running mixed-gender group in Korea.

At the time, Kim Jong-min had been working as Uhm Jung-hwa's backup dancer and was urgently recruited as the group's "visual member" for his striking looks and dance lines. The contract terms he was offered were none other than a "no-talking order" and a "no-laughing order."

He was forced to stay quiet to preserve his handsome image, but once he appeared on variety shows and started speaking, his clumsy charm was immediately exposed. The story, which reportedly left fans stunned, is expected to bring laughs.

The episode will also reveal the bizarre special clause attached to Big Mama's debut song, "Break Away," the legendary vocal group's track that changed the landscape of the Korean music industry.

Big Mama was formed with the idea of competing purely on musical talent rather than appearance, and the contract terms reportedly included a ban on plastic surgery and dieting. Mijoo could not hide her envy.

The members also shared a behind-the-scenes story about how they took the clause seriously after their agency gave them earnest advice, saying, "It is more dangerous for your voice to change than to lose 30 kilograms and become prettier."

From a special clause requiring them not to neglect their studies to another unusual contract provision tied to appearance, 20th Century Hit Song's "Be Careful with Contracts! Ridiculous Special Clauses Hit Song" will air on the 31st at 8:30 p.m. on 20th Century Hit Song.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.