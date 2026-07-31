"Is She Really 46?" Gong Hyo-jin Showcases Her Unmatched Proportions in a Luxury Dress Worth Over $2,000

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Gong Hyo-jin once again drew attention with her signature, one-of-a-kind fashion sense.

On the 30th, Gong Hyo-jin shared several photos on Instagram without any caption.

In the photos, Gong Hyo-jin leans against a wall in a natural pose while wearing a floral mini dress with a vivid red-and-orange small-flower pattern. She paired it with black sheer tights and brown penny loafers, striking a balanced look that blends a glamorous dress with classic pieces.

What stood out most was her unchanged figure and proportions, which are hard to believe for someone who is 46 this year. Even with a silk mini dress that fit closely to her body and black sheer tights, her slim legs and long arms and legs stood out, and she carried even the floral pattern, which can be difficult to pull off, with her own unique presence. Her slim frame and unmatched proportions caught the eye before the dress’s bold design, prompting praise that she is, once again, unmistakably Gong Hyo-jin.

The item Gong Hyo-jin wore is a floral-print silk dress from Gucci’s 2026 Pre-Fall collection, "Generation Gucci," and is valued at about 2.98 million won ($1,800).

Meanwhile, Gong Hyo-jin will appear in MBC’s new Friday-Saturday drama, The Married Woman Killer, which is scheduled to premiere at 9:50 p.m. on Friday the 31st. She plays Yoo Bona, a killer who takes on criminals.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.