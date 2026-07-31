Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Teases Jeon Won-joo, a 4 Billion Won Asset Holder Suspected of Dementia: "If You Leave Without Spending Your Money, It's Just Paper"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo drew laughter after giving advice to actress Jeon Won-joo, who is known as an icon of frugality.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel "Sunwoo Yong-nyeo" released a video titled "Sunwoo Yong-nyeo and Jeon Won-joo's Luxury Trip With a Handsome Man (Eternal Friendship)."

That day, the two traveled together for a local lecture and rode in a luxury car. As Jeon kept marveling at the comfortable ride, Sunwoo said, "This is why money is so good, sister."

She went on to offer practical advice, saying, "So now you should hire a driver too. You need to spend money on yourself. Buy a Mercedes-Benz, hire a driver, and travel comfortably."

She added, "If you die without spending your money, it's just paper," and Jeon fired back, "Hey, you're too loud," sending the set into laughter.

Jeon is widely known in the entertainment industry as a savvy investor, thanks to her modest lifestyle and steady investments. She previously revealed on television that she held assets worth more than 4 billion won, and she also drew attention by saying she bought SK hynix shares in the 20,000-won range per share and made a large profit.

The candid conversation highlighted the contrast between Jeon's long-standing habit of building wealth through thrift and Sunwoo's view that "saving money is important, but it is also necessary to enjoy spending it," resonating with viewers.

Meanwhile, in a recent YouTube video, Jeon worried fans by mixing up locations during a trip to Jeju Island and forgetting where she had left valuables. She had previously said that a health checkup showed she had Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), a pre-dementia condition, and she is reportedly continuing regular care and checkups.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.