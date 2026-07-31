Zo In-sung Still Hasn't Appeared on "You Quiz on the Block"... Eum Moon-suk Says, "It's a Family Honor, I'm 'Jensen Eum'"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] The behind-the-scenes story of Eum Moon-suk's appearance on "You Quiz on the Block," which even actor Zo In-sung envied, has been revealed.

On the 30th, tvN released a teaser video titled, "Did Zo In-sung know about Eum Moon-suk's appearance on You Quiz on the Block first?! Behind the casting story of 'Jensen Eum,' from the family's official star to an actor drawing attention from the film industry."

That day, host Yoo Jae-suk said, "The production team enjoyed 'Hope' and called Eum Moon-suk to ask him to appear on the show, but as soon as they hung up, the article came out, and the staff was very surprised."

Eum Moon-suk responded, "I have had more casting offers canceled than I expected," and added, "So I thought maybe the company called me in a way that left no room for argument."

He continued, "I didn't know at first either. I was greeting the audience at a 'Hope' stage event when Zo In-sung told me, 'Are you going on You Quiz? The article is out,' so I called my agency right away." He added, "The company says they never mentioned it, but unless they were wiretapping me, that can't be true. I think it was definitely the company," drawing laughter.

Zo In-sung's remarks at the 'Hope' stage event also became a hot topic. While announcing Eum Moon-suk's appearance on "You Quiz on the Block," Zo In-sung joked, "Thanks to all the love you've given him, Eum Moon-suk has become such a big actor that he's appearing on 'You Quiz.' I want to work hard too and someday become a big actor who appears on 'You Quiz.'"

Eum Moon-suk thanked him and said about his appearance on "You Quiz on the Block," "Even at home, when I said I was going on 'You Quiz,' they said it was a family honor. They said, 'You're Jensen Eum,'" adding to the laughter.

Meanwhile, Eum Moon-suk recently left a strong impression on audiences with a dramatic transformation and powerful performance as carpenter Yang-bae in the film "Hope." Yang-bae is the character who sets off a major incident in the village, heightening the tension with his unreadable actions and unpredictable nature. "You Quiz on the Block" featuring Eum Moon-suk will air on August 5 at 8:45 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.