Kim Ki-ri and Moon Ji-in Pose for a Hanbok Maternity Shoot... Their Noticeable Baby Bump: "Now We’re Not Two, But Three"

[Sportschosun, Jo Yoon-sun] Married couple Kim Ki-ri and Moon Ji-in have unveiled their maternity photo shoot.

On the 31st, Moon Ji-in posted several photos along with a message that read, "We went to the place where we used to go on our daily dates and took our maternity photos. It was such a special shoot, lovingly and enthusiastically captured by our dear younger sisters. Now that we are no longer just two but three, we are dating at a place full of memories."

The released photos show Kim Ki-ri and Moon Ji-in wearing hanbok as they pose for the maternity shoot.

Moon Ji-in showed off her prominent baby bump and smiled brightly, creating a joyful atmosphere. Kim Ki-ri reflected the excitement of an expectant father by placing his ear against his wife's belly or gently cradling it with both hands.

Moon Ji-in added, "The park we walked through every day. The church where we worshiped together every week. The rice set meal restaurant and cafe we visited most often. We are already not just two anymore, and for that I’m even more grateful, but I want to cherish the happy time the two of us shared back then."

Meanwhile, Kim Ki-ri and Moon Ji-in married in 2024 and are expecting their first son in August.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.