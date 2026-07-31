Hwang Jung-min Accuser’s Personal Information Leak Harms Even Ordinary Fans: "A Genuine Fan, Not a Stalker" (Full Text)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] SEM COMPANY, the agency of actor Hwang Jung-min, said it will respond firmly to malicious rumors and defamatory posts that have recently been spreading indiscriminately online against an ordinary fan unrelated to the actor.

In an official statement released on the 31st, SEM COMPANY said, "We have confirmed that indiscriminate slander, abusive language, and speculative comments are being spread online against an ordinary fan who has nothing to do with actor Hwang Jung-min."

As various speculation and unverified rumors about the fan have rapidly spread across online communities and social networking service platforms, the controversy has continued. The agency issued a direct statement to set the record straight and urged people to stop making baseless accusations.

It also drew a clear line on the 'stalker' allegations being raised in some online circles. SEM COMPANY said, "The person being mentioned online is simply a genuine fan of actor Hwang Jung-min, not a stalker as some have claimed." It added, "We earnestly ask that you immediately stop posting criticism and speculative comments without verifying the facts."

"The related matter is currently under legal procedures, and speculation and personal attacks against an unverified target cause great pain to an innocent individual," the company emphasized, expressing concern that baseless speculation and malicious comments are causing further harm.

Finally, SEM COMPANY said, "We will closely monitor the situation to prevent any innocent victim from being harmed," and warned once again that it will respond firmly, including through legal action, to continued malicious slander and defamation.

The following is the full official statement from SEM COMPANY.

Hello, this is SEM COMPANY.

We have recently confirmed that indiscriminate slander, abusive language, and speculative comments are being spread online against an ordinary fan who has nothing to do with actor Hwang Jung-min.

The related matter is currently under legal procedures, and speculation and personal attacks against an unverified target cause great pain to an innocent individual.

In particular, the person being mentioned online is simply a genuine fan of actor Hwang Jung-min, not a stalker as some have claimed.

We therefore earnestly ask that you immediately stop posting criticism and speculative comments without verifying the facts.

Our company will closely monitor the situation to prevent any innocent victim from being harmed, and we would like to inform you that we will respond firmly, including through legal action, to continued malicious slander and defamation.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.