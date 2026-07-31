Is She Really a Mother of a 9-Year-Old Daughter? Jo Yoon-hee Surprises in a Bold Bralette Look... Trip to Jeju with Her Grown Daughter

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Jo Yoon-hee spent a relaxing time in Jeju with her daughter, Roa.

On the 31st, Jo Yoon-hee posted several photos on her social media with the caption "Jeju."

The released photos showed Jo Yoon-hee enjoying a trip to Jeju with Roa. Walking through the shallow seawater, Jo created a refreshing mood and drew attention with her slim figure in a bralette look. Roa also made memories against the ocean backdrop, capturing attention with how much she has grown.

Meanwhile, Jo Yoon-hee married actor Lee Dong-gun in 2017 and had a daughter, Roa, but the couple divorced in 2020. Jo Yoon-hee has custody of Roa, while Lee Dong-gun meets her through visitation rights.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.