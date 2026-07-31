Seo In-young, Down to 46 kg After Liposuction, Shows Off a Slim Waistline... "4 kg Down in a Month"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Singer Seo In-young showed strong determination ahead of her WATERBOMB Music Festival stage.

On the 31st, a short video titled "Seo In-young Reveals Her Diet Plan for the First Time After Losing 4 kg in a Month" was uploaded to YouTube channel 'Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon.'

In the video, Seo In-young monitored her WATERBOMB Music Festival performance and showed off her confidence, saying, "Sunmi and BIBI were causing quite a stir. They take off their clothes to show their underwear, but I don't need that. I can just go out there."

When the production team asked, "Do you dance in just your underwear? Is your belly okay?" Seo In-young replied, "I don't have a belly," and stood up to show off her slim waistline. She then said, "I think I weigh 46 kg," and added that she had been strictly managing her diet, explaining, "I did get liposuction on my upper arms, but I really only eat eggs and protein. It's been about a month."

She also named soy milk as her trick for preventing late-night snacking. Seo In-young said, "I drink it whenever I get the urge to eat. Soy milk keeps me full, so it's good for preventing binge eating," adding, "It also helps me get protein, so I don't lose energy, and it keeps me satisfied. It's perfect."

She did not hide her confidence ahead of the stage either. "Kwon Eun-bi, BIBI, move aside. Seo In-young is coming," she joked, drawing laughter.

Seo In-young had previously said she was putting in every effort to prepare for the WATERBOMB Music Festival stage. She drew attention after honestly revealing that she had undergone facial laser treatment as well as liposuction on her upper arms.

At the time, Seo In-young said, "This is the first time in my life I've worked this hard," adding, "I got facial laser treatment and upper-arm liposuction. How much money did I spend on all this?" Her candid remarks had the set laughing.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.