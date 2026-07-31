Baek Seon-ho, Salute

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held at Paradise City in Incheon on the 31st. Baek Seon-ho shines on the red carpet. Incheon = Bak Jaeman, Sportschosun pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.07.31/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held at Paradise City in Incheon on the 31st. Baek Seon-ho shines on the red carpet. Incheon = Bak Jaeman, Sportschosun pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.07.31/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.