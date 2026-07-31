Shim Ja-yoon, heart

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon. Shim Ja-yoon brightened the red carpet. Incheon = Park Jae-man, reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.07.31/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon. Shim Ja-yoon brightened the red carpet. Incheon = Park Jae-man, reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.07.31/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.