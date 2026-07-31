Yoon Kyung-ho, with a warm smile

The 5th Blue Dragon Series awArds was held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Yoon Kyung-ho shines on the red carpet. Incheon = Bak Jaeman, Sportschosun pjm@sportschosun.com / 2026.07.31 /
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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The 5th Blue Dragon Series awArds was held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Yoon Kyung-ho shines on the red carpet. Incheon = Bak Jaeman, Sportschosun pjm@sportschosun.com / 2026.07.31 /
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.