Park Ji-hyun, Actress Aura

The 5th Blue Dragon Series awArds were held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Park Ji-hyun shines on the red carpet. Incheon = Bak Jaeman, Sportschosun pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.07.31/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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The 5th Blue Dragon Series awArds were held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Park Ji-hyun shines on the red carpet. Incheon = Bak Jaeman, Sportschosun pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.07.31/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.