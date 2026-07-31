Son Dam-bi, married to Lee Gyu-hyuk, tidies up lodging after bubble-play controversy, saying, "We always leave the place clean"

Singer and actress Son Dam-bi shared a checkout scene from a lodging where she had previously faced criticism over a bubble-play incident.

On the 31st, a video titled "What Happens on a First Trip with a Baby: Our First Family Trip to the Sea" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Dambi Son.

In the video, Son Dam-bi took her first family trip to Sokcho with her husband and daughter.

After arriving at the lodging, she toured the living room, bedroom, and bathroom with sweeping ocean views and expressed her delight, saying, "This is amazing."

The family spent a relaxed time at the lodging and made special memories together.

Later, as checkout approached, Son Dam-bi also filmed herself tidying up the inside of the lodging.

While filming her husband cleaning, Son Dam-bi said, "We are cleaning up the place we stayed in from this morning."

The video also included the caption, "We had a great time and are heading out."

The scene appears to have been a response to the earlier bubble-play controversy.

Son Dam-bi recently shared on social networking service a scene of her playing with bubbles with her daughter in the living room of the lodging.

However, some online users raised concerns, saying that using bubbles inside a lodging facility rather than at home could make the floor slippery or cause damage to the property.

As the criticism continued, Son Dam-bi explained that she had personally wiped the entire floor with a towel. In this video as well, she showed the family cleaning up before checkout, once again easing those concerns.

Son Dam-bi also revealed that the lodging had been provided as sponsorship. She said, "I have really good news. We made so many wonderful memories at this lodging," and announced a comment event, adding, "I will give three people a one-night stay through a raffle."

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former national speed skating team member Lee Gyu-hyuk and has a daughter named Hae-i.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.