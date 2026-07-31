'Rookie' Kim Jae-won Wins Best New Actor, Says It Was Thanks to the Beautiful Kim Go-eun

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) were held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Kim Jae-won, who won Best New Actor. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun Reporter] Actor Kim Jae-won won the Best New Actor award.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the afternoon of July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon.

Kim Jae-won played the role of Sunrok in 'Yumi's Cells 3,' bringing out the character's endearing charm with solid acting. He beat Jinwook Kim of 'Pine: The Villains,' Baek Sun-ho of 'If Wishes Could Kill,' Song Geon-hee of 'Scarecrow,' and Lee Hong-nae of 'The Legend of Kitchen Soldier' to take home Best New Actor.

Kim Jae-won said, "Thank you for inviting me to such a precious occasion and for giving me such a precious award. I am grateful to everyone involved. I also want to thank the director, who guided me on set like a father and respected the opinions of a rookie actor, and the writer, who wrote such a beautiful script. And to the beautiful Go-eun noona. I was able to be here because you were there. I am truly grateful."

He added, "My maternal grandmother has not been feeling well, and I hope seeing her grandson receive this award gives her strength. I am also thankful to my agency and my fans. I believe I exist because of my fans, so I will work even harder. Even though I am a rookie and received this award, I know that does not make me perfect. I will keep striving and work harder to become a better actor."

The Blue Dragon Series Awards is South Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to OTT content.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.