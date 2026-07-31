Kim Jae-won and Jeon So-young Win Best New Actor and Actress: "Thank You, Beautiful Kim Go-eun and Geon-woo"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] Actors Kim Jae-won and Jeon So-young won the Best New Actor and Best New Actress awards.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the afternoon of the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon.

Kim Jae-won played the role of Sun-rok in "Yumi's Cells 3," bringing out the character's lovable charm with solid acting. He beat Jinwook Kim from "Fine: Country Bumpkins," Baek Sun-ho from "If Wishes Could Kill," Song Geon-hee from "The Scarecrow," and Lee Hong-nae from "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier" to win Best New Actor.

Kim Jae-won said, "Thank you for inviting me to such a meaningful occasion and for giving me such a meaningful award. I also want to thank everyone involved. I am grateful to the director, who guided me on set like a father and respected the opinions of a rookie actor, and to the writer for such a beautiful script. And to the beautiful Go-eun noona. I could be here because of you. Thank you so much."

He added, "My maternal grandmother is not in good health, and I hope seeing her grandson receive this award will give her strength. I also want to thank my agency and my fans. I believe I exist because of my fans, so I will work even harder. Even though I am a rookie and received this award, I know that does not make me perfect. I will keep striving and work harder to become a better actor."

Jeon So-young played Yoo Se-a in "If Wishes Could Kill," steadily bringing the character's complex energy and inner world to life and emerging as a rising star. She beat strong contenders including Kim Min from "Fine: Country Bumpkins," Bang Hyo-rin from "Aema," Seo Ji-hye from "The Scarecrow," and Arin from "S-Line" to take home the Best New Actress trophy.

Jeon So-young said, "I came here not expecting to win an award. I thought it would already be an honor just to be here with the seniors I respect, so I am truly grateful for this award. Thank you to the director, the writer, and everyone at my agency. Thank you to the staff who made 'If Wishes Could Kill' with me, and Geon-woo (Baek Sun-ho). Thank you to the five of us. I will keep working hard and do my best."

The Blue Dragon Series Awards is South Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to OTT content.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.