Is This the End? 57-Year-Old Gwak Jin-young Says She Wants to Go Back to How She Looked Before Having Work Done... A Dramatically Changed Update ('Touch Me')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Gwak Jin-young shared a dramatically changed update after undergoing revision plastic surgery and experiencing side effects.

Gwak appeared on Channel A's "Beauty Clinic Touch Me" on the 31st.

Gwak said, "I want to go back to the time before I had anything done to my face," and spoke candidly about how she feels about her changed appearance. She regretted the plastic surgery she chose in an effort to break away from the "Jongmal-i" image.

Gwak's mother said, "If she doesn't like how it looks, she gets it done again, and the emotional toll has been beyond words," adding that Gwak had also suffered side effects from revision procedures.

Gwak also had a habit of drinking alone late into the night, and she surprised viewers by showing that she would mix and drink as many as four packets of instant coffee on an empty stomach in the morning. Because of these habits, her skin condition appeared to have worsened even more.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.